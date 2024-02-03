Assam: Golaghat police arrests fraud from Mumbai

GOLAGHAT : The Golaghat police arrested one person from Mumbai in connection to fraud case and produced before Golaghat court on Friday. A resident of Golaghat town, Dadul Bhatt, had approached a company named Ayurnova from Belapur in Navi Mumbai to buy machinery products to open a Sivani Stevia Industry in Golaghat.

Dadul Bhatt first deposited Rs 75 lakh to Sadanand Dixit, the owner of the said company, for the purchase of goods worth a total of about Rs 1.5 crore for the said machinery. Later, the man stopped contacting Dadul Bhatt by supplying goods worth only Rs 15 lakh. Dadul Bhatt tried repeatedly to get in touch but it proved futile. Later, Dadul Bhatt filed a case in Golaghat court against Sadanand Dixit, owner of Ayurnova company, as well as son Sanjeev Dixit in last 2023.

On the basis of the case, a team of Golaghat police arrested Sadanand Dixit, the owner of the said company at Belapur in Navi Mumbai, and produced him before the Golaghat court on Friday.

