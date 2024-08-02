Fraud travel agency busted by police in Odalbakra, Guwahati

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: A case of fraud has been busted in the Odalbakra region, where a travel agency allegedly duped numerous customers with false promises of lucrative travel packages.

According to reports, the agency allegedly took significant amounts of money from clients but failed to deliver on their promises, leaving many victims financially stranded. One of the victims filed a complaint against the agency. The Odalbakra police have arrested the proprietor of the Travel agency.

