Free health camp was organised in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A free health camp was conducted for the residents of Pramod Memorial Old Age Home Beltola and Senior Citizens Home, Hatigaon, by NGO Sampoorna, an initiative of Deepjyoti India Foundation, Mumbai, and the AMC Alumni Association and Academic Forum, Guwahati, with assistance from Wintrobe Hospital.

The health camp provided a wide range of services, including eye and ENT checkups. Screening was done for hypertension and diabetes, which included blood sugar estimation. The camp was attended by eye specialist Dr. Subhra Das, Director of the Regional Institute of Ophthalmology, GMCH, Dr. Anjana Choudhury, and ENT specialist Dr. Shamim Ahmed, along with a team of nurses from Wintrobe Hospital. More than 70 patients were examined, and 19 cases of cataracts were detected, and all of them will be operated on free of charge at GMCH. The NGO appreciated the support from the AMC Alumni Association, Academic Forum Guwahati, and Wintroble Hospital of the city. The preventive and promotional aspects of health in the elderly were highlighted during the camp by Dr. A. C. Kataki.

Also Read: Free health check-up camp organised in Tinsukia, Assam (sentinelassam.com)