Frequent pipe bursts plague Silpukhuri locality of Guwahati city

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Another water pipe burst occurred in the Silpukhuri locality, adding to the series of similar incidents in recent times. The residents reported water flowing since morning, with the flow increasing significantly around 4:30 p.m.

"The gas pipeline work was completed last night," a resident mentioned, highlighting the proximity of an electricity post that adds to the risk. "It's very risky. GMC and GMDA should take the necessary action."

This incident follows a previous water pipe burst on June 16 near Amrit Udyan in Hengrabari, which occurred amid ongoing repair work in the area. Though no casualties or injuries were reported, the burst caused substantial flooding, spilling thousands of litres of water onto the road and creating significant disruption.

Earlier this year, on March 20, a water pipe burst near the Geetanagar police station in Guwahati, leading to chaos as water flooded the streets. Last year saw numerous similar incidents, with locals criticizing authorities for failing to address the recurring problem.

Residents urge immediate action to prevent further damage and risk in the area.

