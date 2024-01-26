FROM HERE TO ETERNITY

In the introduction to her book The Final Farewell, Minakshi Dewan makes an observation that everything alive share the certainty of death. Hence, death deserves respect for the stories it leaves behind for the living.

With Seema’s untimely passing, the truth in these words has struck me in full force.

Her life had myriad colours. She gave up her career to marry Mridu, a conscious and committed decision and embraced his family and friends as her world. She was extremely supportive of Mridu’s business ventures, giving him the space to concretize his projects like the International Hospital. When Deeya came into their lives, the magic circle became complete. Seema’s nurturing nature was well known. However, hearing about her acts of kindness from others during her send off made me appreciate her worth afresh. There are many stories she has left behind for us to cherish her.

Mridu and Seema kept an open house. Everything was prepared with a heartful of love! Her empathy touched whoever she came into contact with.

Seema was always direct and down to earth. She loved people, peanuts and potatoes. Even when riddled with pain, she was a gracious hostess. When she was hospitalised this last time, we clung to the tenuous belief that she would recover. The dreaded news came like a body blow. The vivacious girl with lustrous hair had changed much as ailments ravaged her body. But the reality of her passing remains deeply distressing. Time’s impatience and seasonal changes cannot dilute the wonder of remembrances. All of us will celebrate Seema’s living as a compassionate human being.

I know that Mridu and Deeya will weather this tragedy and hope that Seema is at peace. To quote an unknown writer, “Friends never say ‘Goodbye’, they only say ‘See you soon.’’

– Aditi Chowdhury