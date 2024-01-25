Veteran cricket coach Ranjit Prasad Barooah passes away in Guwahati city

By Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Veteran cricket coach Ranjit Prasad Barooah, popularly known as R P Barooah, passed away in a city nursing home on Tuesday after prolonged illness. He was 89 and left behind two daughters and one son along with a host of relatives.

Barooah, a former teacher of Don Bosco School in Guwahati, was the father of renowned swimmer Mithoo Barooah and grandfather of promising all rounder Riyan Parag, was instrumental to shape the career of many top cricketers of the State including former pacer Gautam Dutta. Guwahati Sports Association and Veteran Cricket Association of Assam condoled the death of Barooah.

