Fruit prices burn holes in pockets ahead of Lakshmi Puja in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: As Guwahati geared up to celebrate Lakshmi Puja on October 6, the soaring prices of fruits left both consumers and traders worried. Across major city markets, including Fancy Bazar, Pamohi, and Beltola, the cost of common fruits nearly doubled over the past few weeks — straining household budgets and dampening festive spirits.

Apple, which sold at Rs 130 per kilo in July, now ranged between Rs 220 and Rs 250 per kilo. Banana touched Rs 100 per dozen, while guava and pomegranate retailed at around Rs 250 per kilo. Pears surged to Rs 300–Rs 400 per kilo, and plum and papaya were sold at Rs 350 per kilo — prices far beyond their usual rates.

Vendors attributed the steep rise to multiple factors, including rising transportation costs and supply disruptions from other states. “Most of the fruits come from Shimla, Bengaluru, and other parts of the country. With transport becoming expensive, prices are bound to go up,” said a fruit seller at Fancy Bazar.

Another vendor pointed out that festive demand added to the problem. “Apple, plum, and other fruits usually come from Himachal Pradesh and Kashmir. But when demand spikes during festivals like Lakshmi Puja and supply remains the same, prices shoot up,” he explained.

For consumers, the situation became increasingly difficult. “It’s puja time, and every visit to the market feels like I’m spending double the money but carrying half the bag,” said Kallol Borah, a resident of Beltola. “Families are cutting down on non-essential items, but fruits are basic offerings during Lakshmi Puja — we can’t avoid them.”

Even wholesalers admitted that prices might not ease anytime soon. “A minor drop can be expected in the coming days, but it will hardly make a difference,” said a trader from Fancy Bazar.

With Lakshmi Puja just a day away, shoppers were forced to either buy smaller quantities or opt for essential varieties. The festive demand paradoxically coexisted with a dip in retail footfall, leaving vendors to battle spoilage and shrinking profits.

As the city prepared for the auspicious celebration, Guwahati’s fruit markets stood as a reminder of how rising costs continued to weigh heavily on everyday lives — even in times meant for joy, devotion, and abundance.

