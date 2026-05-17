Assam CM Inaugurates India’s First AI-Powered Phygital Banking Branch in Guwahati to Boost Tech-Driven Investment

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the state government's commitment to transforming Assam into a hub for responsible, technology-driven investment. "The government is relentless in creating conditions where businesses can thrive, where young people can find opportunities, and where every resident of this state can have access to the financial tools they need to build for a better life," he said.

The chief minister today inaugurated India's first AI-powered "phygital" banking branch of Slice Small Finance Bank at GS Road in Guwahati, marking a significant advancement in the digital and AI ecosystem. He said the inauguration of India's first digital and AI-powered branch in Guwahati also speaks volumes about Assam's readiness to support and encourage the future of Indian banking.

Speaking about the unique advantage of this digital and AI-powered branch, Dr Sarma said that the customers in the bank would be able to access credit directly through the UPI interface without a separate application for the same. This would help small store owners and women entrepreneurs get access to working capital for their business ventures on their phones in minutes. He also attributed this development to financial inclusion in its most practical and meaningful form.

It may be noted that this next-generation banking space blends physical and digital services seamlessly through AI-enabled self-service kiosks, paperless cash deposits and withdrawals, and streamlined digital onboarding. The branch is designed to make banking more accessible and inclusive for customers across segments, combining physical trust with digital convenience. Through an expanding physical presence and robust digital infrastructure, the bank will reportedly extend access to responsible credit, savings, and payment solutions to individuals and small businesses, particularly those who have historically had limited access to modern banking services.

The MD and CEO of Slice Small Finance Bank, Rajan Bajaj; MD and CEO of NPCI (National Payments Corporation of India), Dilip Asbe; among others, were present on the occasion.

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