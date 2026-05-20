Fuel Prices Hiked Again in Guwahati: Petrol and Diesel Surge, Cost of Living Woes Deepen for Middle-Class Families

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Fuel prices across the country witnessed another hike on Tuesday, adding to the financial burden of consumers already struggling with inflation and rising household expenses.

In Guwahati, petrol prices rose from Rs 101.20 to Rs 102.11 per litre, while diesel rates increased from Rs 92.49 to Rs 93.44 per litre. The latest revision has triggered concern among daily commuters, transport workers and middle-class families, many of whom fear a further rise in the prices of essential commodities in the coming days.

Residents across the city expressed frustration over the continuous increase in fuel costs, stating that it is becoming increasingly difficult to manage daily expenses.

"It feels like common people are being crushed from all sides. Every few months fuel prices go up, and then vegetable prices, transport fares and food costs also rise. How are ordinary families supposed to survive?" said Rakesh Sharma, a private employee from Beltola.

Auto-rickshaw drivers and cab operators also voiced concern, saying the hike would directly affect their earnings. "Passengers argue when we ask for slightly higher fares, but fuel prices keep rising. Our income is not increasing, only expenses are. If this continues, drivers like us will suffer badly," said Abdul Rahman, an autorickshaw driver from Ganesghuri.

Many residents said the repeated hikes are creating mental and financial stress among lower and middle-income groups. "Everything has become expensive - fuel, groceries, school fees and electricity bills. People are already struggling to run their households. At this rate, poor people will die under financial pressure," said homemaker Minati Das from Wireless.

Economists and traders believe the increase in fuel prices could also impact transportation and logistics costs, leading to a rise in prices of essential goods across markets.

Citizens have urged the government to take immediate steps to provide relief and control the rising cost of living.

Also Read: Petrol, Diesel Prices Soar in Guwahati Amid Global Oil Spike