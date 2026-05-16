Petrol, Diesel Prices Soar in Guwahati Amid Global Oil Spike

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Fuel prices have risen in Guwahati following the Centre's latest revision in petrol and diesel rates, which came into effect from 6 am on Friday, triggering concern and anger among residents already struggling with rising living expenses.

In Guwahati, petrol prices increased from Rs 98.19 per litre to Rs 101.20 per litre, while diesel prices rose from Rs 89.46 per litre to Rs 92.50 per litre after the latest hike.

The revision follows a nationwide increase of Rs 3.14 per litre for petrol and Rs 3.11 per litre for diesel, marking the first major retail fuel price hike in nearly four years.

The rise has been linked to soaring global crude oil prices caused by the ongoing crisis in West Asia and disruptions in international energy supply chains. Reports indicate that state-run oil companies were collectively facing losses of nearly Rs 1,600 crore per day as they continued purchasing crude oil at elevated global prices without fully transferring the burden to consumers.

Despite increasing international oil rates, the Centre had reportedly delayed revising retail fuel prices in an attempt to keep inflation under control, as fuel prices directly impact transportation expenses and the prices of essential commodities.

However, the latest hike has sparked frustration among citizens in Assam, with many questioning how ordinary families will manage daily expenses if prices continue rising.

"How are common people supposed to survive now? First vegetables, milk, and groceries became expensive, and now fuel has crossed Rs 100 again. The government keeps increasing prices, but our income never increases," said Dipankar Das, a private employee in Guwahati.

Another resident, Madhumita Sharma, expressed anger over the growing financial pressure on families. "Everything depends on fuel-buses, autos, delivery charges, and market prices." Once petrol and diesel become expensive, every single thing becomes costly. It is becoming impossible to run a household," she said.

Auto-rickshaw driver Raju Ali also voiced frustration over the situation. "The burden always falls on ordinary people. Every day, we are spending more on fuel, yet passengers argue against fare increases. The government should think about how poor and middle-class families will survive," he said.

Citizens fear that the latest fuel hike could soon trigger another round of increases in transportation fares and essential commodity prices across Assam in the coming days.

Also Read: Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked by ₹3 per Litre; CNG Up by ₹2 per Kg