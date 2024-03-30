Fuel pump strike: Assam DCs and SPs asked to take appropriate action

Guwahati: Following the statement issued by the North East India Petroleum Dealers' Association (GGU), Assam announcing a protest closure of 'No Purchase No Sale' of all retail outlets within their jurisdiction from 05:00 a.m. on March 30, 2024, to 05:00 a.m. on April 1, 2024, Biswajit Pegu, Secretary for the Home and Political Department, has ordered all the District Commissioners and Superintendents of Police for all districts of the state to take appropriate steps to prevent any inconvenience and any untoward event through a letter.

The concerned DCs and the SSP of all districts have also been requested to coordinate with the officials of the oil companies to ensure the smooth purchase and sale of petroleum and petroleum products, including natural gas, if required, by enforcing the provisions of the Essential Services Maintenance (Assam) Act 1980 as notified vide orders dated January 4, 2024, and March 29, 2024.

The letter also mentioned that P.K. Bhuyan, IGP (L&O), Assam Police Headquarters, along with the Commissioner, Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs and Legal Metrology, Assam (FCSCA&LM), Ananda Kr. Das, would coordinate at the state level.

Previously on January 4, under Section (3) of the Essential Services Maintenance (Assam) Act. 1980 (No. 41 of 1980), the Governor of Assam had prohibited strikes in the State of Assam for a period of six months from the date of issue of the notification until further orders, by the Officers, Workmen, Contract Labour, Tanker, Driver and also Khalasi involved in the service in the Oil and/ or Gas Sector falling within the following category as per provisions of item (xii) of clause (b) of Sub-section (ii) of section 2 of Essential Services Maintenance (Assam) Act, 1980 viz-"any service in any Oil field or Refinery of any establishment or undertaking dealing with the production supply or distribution of Petroleum and Petroleum Products including Natural Gas".

In a separate notification continuation of the department's earlier Notification issued vide Notification No.PLA.630/2007/Pt/68 (Ecf No. 7980) dated January 4, 2024, the following classes or categories, viz., petroleum dealers, retailers, and retail outlets dealing with the purchase and sale of petroleum and petroleum products, including natural gas, were also deemed to be covered under the provisions of item (xii) of clause (b) of Sub-section (ii) of Section 2 of Essential Services Maintenance (Assam) Act, 1980 (No. 41 of 1980), as already declared in the Notification No.PLA.630/2007/Pt/68 (Ecf No. 7980) dated January 4, 2024.

