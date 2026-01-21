Ganeshpara armed robbery: Driver detained as police probe

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Police have detained the driver of a city businessman for questioning in connection with an armed robbery at a residence in the Champaknagar area of Ganeshpara under Fatasil Ambari police station limits on Monday night.

The robbery took place at the Snehasray apartment complex at the house of businessman Anil Deka. While Deka was away, his wife was at home along with the family driver, Manoj Das. According to police, armed miscreants entered the residence late in the night, assaulted the occupants and looted cash and valuables.

During the incident, the driver was also allegedly attacked by the robbers. Following preliminary investigation, police detained Manoj Das for interrogation to ascertain the sequence of events and his role, if any, in the incident.

