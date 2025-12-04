Shocking Crime Wave in Dibrugarh: Robbery and Theft Rock Localities

Dibrugarh: Two back-to-back crimes in Dibrugarh has sent shockwaves across the district. An armed robbery inside a homestead at Chaulkhowa left a woman and children traumatised, while locals at Shantipara caught a thief red-handed during a store break-in. The twin episodes have brought to the fore a sense of insecurity as reports of theft and robbery continue to rise.

A group of robbers entered the house of Swarop Ali when the men were out, and put a machete to the woman's neck. The robbers further ransacked the household items and fled with a huge amount of cash and gold ornaments.