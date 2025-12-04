Shocking Crime Wave in Dibrugarh: Robbery and Theft Rock Localities

Dibrugarh: Two back-to-back crimes in Dibrugarh has sent shockwaves across the district. An armed robbery inside a homestead at Chaulkhowa left a woman and children traumatised, while locals at Shantipara caught a thief red-handed during a store break-in. The twin episodes have brought to the fore a sense of insecurity as reports of theft and robbery continue to rise.
A group of robbers entered the house of Swarop Ali when the men were out, and put a machete to the woman's neck. The robbers further ransacked the household items and fled with a huge amount of cash and gold ornaments.
Moreover, it is pertinent to mention that earlier, the gang led by Mintu Ali had allegedly attacked Sujata Srivastava on Convoy Road, Dibrugarh, when her husband was away. They reportedly threatened her with a machete to her neck and warned her of dire consequences. Following that, the woman filed a complaint at the Gabharupathar Police Station. Out of fear for her life, she had gone to stay at the house of Chorap Ali in Chaulkhowa.
Similarly, another incident of theft took place in Shantipara, Dibrugarh. Continued incidents of theft day after day had troubled the people of Shantipara. A thief was attempting to steal from Sukhen Store on P.N. Road in Shantipara. Locals caught him red-handed and handed him over to the police. The entire act of theft was captured on CCTV. It is learnt that the victim's family has already approached the police and initiated legal action.
