Gang in Fake Army Vehicle Robs Businessmen of Rs 21.85 Lakh in Guwahati Near National Highway

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A sensational daylight robbery created panic in Guwahati after a group of businessmen was allegedly looted near the National Highway on Thursday. The incident took place in front of Hotel Radisson Blu, where a gang posing as Army personnel reportedly carried out the robbery. According to reports, the gang looted Rs 21.85 lakh in cash and five mobile phones from five businessmen. The businessmen were reportedly returning from Meghalaya after selling an excavator and were carrying the cash with them. While travelling towards Baihata Chariali, the group was allegedly intercepted and robbed by the gang. Reports further stated that the miscreants had been following the businessmen from the Boragaon flyover before carrying out the robbery. The accused allegedly arrived in a white Mahindra Bolero bearing registration number AS-01AV-1036. The vehicle reportedly had an Army cap placed at the front. The gang allegedly instructed the businessmen to proceed to Jalukbari Police Station before carrying out the robbery. Further investigation into the incident is under way.

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