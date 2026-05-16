Nalbari: Three More Held in Ghograpar Robbery Probe; Vehicle Seized in Bihar

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: The investigation into the sensational robbery case in the Ghograpar area of Nalbari district has gained further momentum with the arrest of three more accused from Bihar.

According to sources, the Special Task Force (STF) apprehended the three robbers from Purnia district of Bihar while they were reportedly on the run. The accused were caught during an operation conducted at a toll gate. The four-wheeler vehicle allegedly used in the robbery was also seized during the operation.

Earlier, two robbers from outside the state had already been arrested in connection with the case.

Meanwhile, a team from the Nalbari police has already reached Bihar to carry forward the investigation. The three arrested accused are expected to be produced before a Bihar court on Thursday, after which the Nalbari police team is likely to bring them to Nalbari during the night.

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