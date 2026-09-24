Garbage heap near Gauhati Dental College raises hygiene concerns

Garbage piles up near GMCH post-mortem unit, raising concerns over hygiene, foul smell and possible health hazards.

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Despite sustained spending on sanitation and cleanliness initiatives, a massive heap of garbage lying in front of Gauhati Dental College and Hospital, near the GMCH post-mortem unit, has raised serious concerns over hygiene and waste management in the area.

Garbage, including plastic bags, food waste and other discarded materials, has accumulated along the roadside. The foul smell has become a major nuisance for commuters and residents, while locals fear that prolonged accumulation near major medical institutions could pose a health hazard.

The road is regularly used by the public, patients, attendants and residents. Locals said the condition was particularly unacceptable given its proximity to the medical college, hospital and post-mortem facility.

"Is this how a smart city is supposed to work? We are spending money in the name of cleanliness, but people are being forced to live with this unbearable smell and garbage. This is a complete failure and it is disgusting," said local resident Kishore Kalita.

Another resident, Nirmali Das, questioned the functioning of the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC), alleging that repeated cleanliness initiatives had failed to address the problem.

"GMC is only for show. Nothing seems to be done here. There is garbage everywhere, and when it is near a medical institution and the post-mortem unit, the authorities should be even more careful," Das said.

Residents also raised concerns that medical or post-mortem-related waste could be mixed with general garbage and demanded immediate verification by the authorities. They sought immediate clearance of the waste, regular sanitation and strict monitoring to prevent the area from becoming a permanent dumping ground.

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