Assam: Garbage dump near Bongaigaon cremation ground emits foul smell

Residents urged the authorities to clear the accumulated waste and ensure proper waste management around the site.

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: A huge pile of garbage near the Bongaigaon cremation ground has become a serious problem for people visiting the site, with locals complaining of unbearable foul smell and an unhygienic environment.

Resident Surojit Saha said that the strong stench from the dumping ground can be felt several hundred metres before reaching the cremation ground. "People attending funeral ceremonies are often forced to cover their noses and find it difficult to remain there during the last rites," he said.

"The cremation ground is a sensitive place where people come in a difficult moment. Such a foul smell makes their suffering worse," added Surojit Saha.

Bishal Ray, another resident, said that the garbage collected from different parts of the town is being dumped near the cremation ground, while proper disposal and regular cleaning are apparently lacking.

The locals urged Deputy Commissioner Lakhinandan Saharia and Bongaigaon Municipal Board Chairman Subodh Chandra Das to take immediate action, clear the accumulated waste, and ensure proper waste management around the cremation ground.

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