Garbage nightmare at Kanaklata Path in Guwahati triggers health fears

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Residents of Dakshingaon’s Kanaklata Path are living amid mounting piles of garbage, with locals alleging complete negligence by the authorities as heaps of waste continue to rot in the open for days.

The stretch, which now resembles an unofficial dumping ground, is covered with plastic waste, household garbage and decaying materials, while stray cattle and ragpickers frequently scavenge through the filth. Residents said the unbearable stench has made daily life miserable and raised serious public health concerns.

“We cannot even open our windows anymore because of the foul smell. Mosquitoes and flies have increased sharply, and children are falling sick frequently,” a local resident said, expressing anger over the lack of regular waste clearance. Another resident alleged that despite repeated complaints to the authorities concerned, no permanent solution has been implemented. “This road is used by hundreds of people every day. The garbage keeps piling up and nobody seems accountable,” he said.

A woman living near the area said the situation becomes worse during rain. “Dirty water mixed with garbage flows onto the road and near houses. We fear diseases like dengue and diarrhoea, especially for elderly people and children,” she said.

Questioning the role of the civic authorities, another resident said, “Why should taxpayers suffer like this? If garbage collection is the responsibility of the municipal body, then who is monitoring the system? This is a complete failure of administration.”

Locals alleged that irregular garbage collection and unchecked dumping by vehicles during odd hours have turned the area into a health hazard. They demanded immediate intervention by the Guwahati Municipal Corporation and strict action against those responsible for illegal dumping.

Residents warned that if authorities do not take urgent steps to clear the waste and ensure regular sanitation, the problem could soon escalate into a major public health crisis in the locality.

Also Read: ‘Garbage Hotspots’: Residents Slam Civic Conditions in Hatigaon, Beltola