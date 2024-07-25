Garchuk Police arrest 10 gamblers in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Garchuk Police conducted a raid at Katahbari and arrested 10 individuals for their involvement in gambling. The arrested persons have been identified as Sainu Brahma, Jagadish Baruah, Eanil Ali, Shahid Shah, Mainuddin Ali, Monirul Sarkar, Mohammad Hussain, Ajay Sauk, Mithu Ali, and Imrul Sarkar. During the operation, the police seized a significant amount of cash totaling Rs 2 lakh, along with mobile phones and five motorcycles, from the suspects.

