Garima Saikia Garg Questions Bail to Accused in Zubeen's Death Case, Raises Safety Concerns

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Garima Saikia Garg, on Monday expressed concern that the conditional bail granted to accused Amritprabha Mahanta could weaken the case concerning the singer's death, questioning the alleged attempts to tamper with evidence and raising concerns about her family's safety.

A large gathering of fans and supporters assembled at Zubeen Khetra in Sonapur for a peaceful demonstration organised by the Zubeen Garg Fan Club. The Gauhati High Court granted Mahanta conditional bail on October 9 against a bond of Rs 50,000.

Addressing the media, Garima questioned how an accused facing allegations of evidence tampering could secure bail. She also expressed apprehension that other accused, including Shyamkanu Mahanta, might obtain bail.

"The boat is leaking now. We came to know that Amritprabha Mahanta had made several videos, which were later deleted or tampered with. There were allegations of evidence tampering. So, how could an accused person like this manage to get out, especially through the High Court?" she said.

Garima said the family had learnt about the alleged attempts to interfere with evidence through media reports. She sought an update on an inquiry ordered at the Inspector General level, saying the family had not received any information about its progress.

"The court ordered an inquiry at the Inspector General level. We want to know how far that inquiry has progressed, what stage it has reached and what steps have been taken," she said, adding that the family wanted clarity on the reported discrepancies.

She also questioned whether the family and others demanding justice would remain safe if the accused were released, expressing concern about possible threats.

"Tomorrow, if people accused of conspiring to murder someone like our Zubeen, who was loved by lakhs and crores of people across Assam, are released, won't our family members, our sisters and other people face threats to their lives? Where is our security then?" she asked. Appealing to the people of Assam, Garima said the demand for justice should not be considered the responsibility of the singer's family alone. Recalling Garg's belief that he belonged to the public, she urged his supporters to continue standing together.

She stressed that the demonstration was peaceful and should not be politicised. The family wanted the case to proceed in the right direction and called for those responsible to receive no leniency. Garima also questioned whether public confidence in the justice system would suffer if Garg did not receive justice. She said the family had expected a thorough investigation and wanted the authorities to address the concerns emerging from court proceedings and media reports.

The protest began around 11 am, with Assam Police and paramilitary personnel deployed at Zubeen Khetra and the surrounding areas to maintain order. The case is being heard by a fast-track court, while the singer's family and supporters continue to demand a fair investigation and justice.

Also Read: ‘Truth Will Always Prevail’: Garima Saikia Garg Reacts After SC Hearing on Shyamkanu Mahanta’s Bail Plea