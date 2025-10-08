Only one from Assam Association, Singapore, appears before SIT

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Only Rupkamal Kalita, one of the eight members of the Assam Association, Singapore, whom the SIT had asked to appear before it by October 6, 2025, reported today. He appeared before the investigators a day after the expiry of the set deadline.

Abhimanyu Talukdar, Debojit Hazarika, Tanmoy Phukan, Siddhartha Bora, Parikshit Sarma, Sudip Chatterjee, and Wazid Ahmed of the Assam Association, Singapore, have not yet reported to the SIT. While Abhimanyu Talukdar is the president and Debojit Hazarika the secretary of the association, Tanmoy Phukan reportedly arranged the yacht trip. All eight had arranged and accompanied Zubeen on a yacht trip to Lazarus Island in Singapore on the fateful day.

The police brought Rupkamal Kalita under tight security to the CID office at 12.10 pm today. The SIT grilled him for six hours, after which the police took him to an undisclosed location under tight security.

Meanwhile, the police debarred Anita Deka Mahanta, the wife of Shyamkanu Mahanta, from giving her husband in police custody a slok (canto) concealed in a book, ‘Bengsata’. The police took the book and got the slok written on a piece of paper, asking Shyamkanu Mahanta to chant it four or five times a day.

The police also debarred the driver of Siddharth Sarma, now in custody, from giving him a perfume.

The SIT recorded the statements of several others, including Zubeen Garg’s caretaker Sadhan Das, sworn brother Ritu Prayag Garg, chartered accountant Tulsi Gupta and driver Mridul Ali.

Also Read: Zubeen Death Case: SIT Questions Staff, Finds ₹1 Cr Link