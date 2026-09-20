Gas Cylinder Blast Triggers Major House Fire in Guwahati, 5 Two-Wheelers Destroyed

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A major fire broke out at a house in the Pathar Quarry area of Guwahati on Friday afternoon. The fire reportedly started around 4 pm at the residence of Dipan Barua on Gaonburha Path. The flames rapidly spread through the house, destroying household belongings and other materials kept inside.

A cooking gas cylinder reportedly caught fire and exploded during the incident, intensifying the blaze and causing further damage to the residence. Five two-wheelers parked on the premises were also completely gutted.

Household articles, including important documents and other belongings, were destroyed in the fire, causing significant losses to the family. However, no family members were inside the house when the blaze broke out, and no casualties were reported. The exact cause of the fire was not immediately known. Further details were awaited.

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