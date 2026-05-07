Gas cylinder crisis hits hostellers at Gauhati University ahead of exams

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Hostel students of Gauhati University, particularly those residing at the RCC 4 Dr Bhubaneswar Baruah Boys’ Hostel, are grappling with a severe gas cylinder crisis, raising concerns over their daily sustenance and academic focus.

According to students, the price of LPG cylinders has surged to nearly Rs 1,500, making it increasingly difficult for many to afford regular cooking. With limited alternatives available, several hostellers said they are being forced to rely on outside food, which costs around Rs 300 per day—an expense many described as unsustainable.

Highlighting the gravity of the situation, students expressed uncertainty about their ability to prepare meals consistently. Some reported resorting to searching for firewood as a last option to cook food, further adding to their hardship.

The crisis has emerged at a particularly challenging time, as both current students and their seniors are preparing for upcoming examinations. “We are unsure whether to focus on our studies or deal with these challenges,” one student said, reflecting the stress and disruption caused by the situation.

Students also underscored the financial burden imposed by the ongoing crisis, stating that the cost of ordering or eating outside regularly is proving to be a major concern for those dependent on limited budgets.

In response, hostel residents have submitted a memorandum to the concerned authorities, urging immediate intervention and necessary arrangements to resolve the issue at the earliest. The situation has sparked concern among the student community, with many hoping for swift action to ensure uninterrupted access to basic cooking facilities within the hostel premises.

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