Assam: Hospitality bodies seek urgent intervention over commercial LPG price hike

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The NE India Hotels & Restaurants Association (NEIHRA) and the Hotel & Restaurant Association of Assam (HRAA) have expressed serious concern over disruptions in LPG supply and a sharp rise of around Rs 1,000 in the price of commercial LPG cylinders, terming the situation a “survival crisis” for the hospitality sector.

In a joint statement, NEIHRA secretary Tridib Sharma and HRAA president Sunil Saraf said that the hotels, restaurants, resorts, catering units and food service establishments across the region are facing operational difficulties due to irregular LPG cylinder supply, delays in refilling and rapidly rising input costs.

They warned that the situation could jeopardise thousands of jobs linked to tourism and hospitality and adversely affect the region’s growing tourism economy. The bodies emphasised that commercial LPG is not a luxury but an essential operational requirement for the sector. The statement noted that businesses are already under pressure from rising electricity tariffs, increasing food prices and higher labour costs, and that the sudden surge in LPG prices has pushed many establishments towards a crisis of viability.

The associations urged the Government of India, the Government of Assam and oil marketing companies to immediately restore normal LPG supply, review commercial LPG pricing, and introduce special logistical and pricing support for the Northeast, where transportation costs are higher than the national average.

They cautioned that in the absence of prompt intervention, many establishments may be forced to increase menu prices, scale down operations or temporarily suspend services, impacting livelihoods, consumers and the broader tourism ecosystem. The organizations have also called for immediate dialogue with the authorities to prevent economic disruption and safeguard employment in one of the region’s largest service sectors.

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