Gas Tanker Fire at Noonmati, Guwahati Triggers Emergency Response

Police, fire and emergency services, and teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were dispatched to the spot and launched operations to bring the fire under control.

Security personnel restricted media access to the area to ensure rescue and firefighting efforts could proceed without disruption.

Authorities have initiated an investigation to determine the cause of the fire. No further details on casualties or the extent of damage have been officially confirmed at the time of reporting.

Given that the parking area housed multiple cooking gas tankers from the refinery, the incident raised immediate safety concerns in the surrounding locality. Updates are expected as the investigation progresses.