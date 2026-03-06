Youth Dies in Bamunimaidam Shanty Fire; Police Probe Arson Angle

A young man lost his life after a fire tore through a cluster of shanties at Bamunimaidam in Guwahati at around 12:30 am on Thursday, with police investigating whether the blaze was accidental or deliberately set.
The victim has been identified as Amrit Mahto, 22, a resident of Bamunimaidam.
The fire broke out in a group of makeshift dwellings situated between railway quarters in the locality. According to initial information, Mahto had allegedly been intoxicated and was asleep inside one of the temporary structures when the blaze started.
The flames spread rapidly through the shack, leaving him trapped inside. Several adjoining shanties were also engulfed, though no other residents were present in those structures at the time.
By the time the fire was brought under control, the hut where Mahto had been staying was completely destroyed. His body was later recovered from the burnt remains.
Police sources confirmed that investigators have not ruled out the possibility that the fire was deliberately started.
Chandmari Police have launched a formal investigation to establish the exact cause of the blaze, and further details are awaited as the probe continues.
Some local residents alleged that fire tenders arrived after a considerable delay, raising concerns about the emergency response. Officials have not confirmed the allegation, and it remains under scrutiny.