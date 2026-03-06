Youth Dies in Bamunimaidam Shanty Fire; Police Probe Arson Angle

The fire broke out in a group of makeshift dwellings situated between railway quarters in the locality. According to initial information, Mahto had allegedly been intoxicated and was asleep inside one of the temporary structures when the blaze started.

The flames spread rapidly through the shack, leaving him trapped inside. Several adjoining shanties were also engulfed, though no other residents were present in those structures at the time.

By the time the fire was brought under control, the hut where Mahto had been staying was completely destroyed. His body was later recovered from the burnt remains.