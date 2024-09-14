Guwahati

Gauhati Commerce College and Guwahati Management Association Sign Five-Year MoU for Joint Programs and Workshops

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between Gauhati Commerce College Centre of Management Studies (GCMS) and Guwahati Management Association (GMA) on September 11, 2024.
Gauhati Commerce College and Guwahati Management Association Sign Five-Year MoU for Joint Programs and Workshops
Published on

GUWAHATI: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between Gauhati Commerce College Centre of Management Studies (GCMS) and Guwahati Management Association (GMA) on September 11, 2024, in the presence of Dr. Amarendra Talukdar (Principal in-charge, GCC), Dr. Sunil Kr. Saikia (Director, GCMS), Chiranjeet Chaliha (President, GMA), Prabhat Konwar (General Secretary, GMA), Col. Jagadish Laal (Director, GMA), and other dignitaries, faculty members of Gauhati Commerce College.

The MoU is signed in order to organize various programmes, seminars, workshops, FDP, and MDP jointly by GCMS and GMA in the future. The MoU is signed for a period of five years from the date of signing.

Also Read: Guwahati Municipal Corporation's Compost-cum-RDF Plant project at Belortol Nears Completion

Also Watch:

MoU
Guwahati Management Association
Gauhati Commerce College Centre of Management Studies,

Top News

No stories found.
Sentinel Assam
www.sentinelassam.com