Guwahati Municipal Corporation's Compost-cum-RDF Plant project at Belortol Nears Completion

GUWAHATI: The construction of GMC's Compost-cum-Refuse Derived Fuel (RDF) Plant at Belortol, Boragaon, represents a significant step towards sustainable waste management and is nearing completion. Utilizing technology to convert mixed organic waste into compost and RDF, GMC will be able to effectively bridge the gap in the waste processing capacity shortfall.

The construction of the plant is running on schedule and is expected to be operational shortly, thereby greatly accelerating the efforts towards sustainable development.

