Gauhati Commerce College Granted Autonomous Status for Five Years From 2026-27 to 2030-31

Gauhati University has officially notified that Gauhati Commerce College (GCC) has been granted autonomous college status for a period of five years, covering the academic sessions from 2026-27 to 2030-31.

The notification was issued by the Gauhati University Registrar, based on a letter from the University Grants Commission (UGC) dated April 9, 2026.

What Autonomous Status Means for GCC

As per the notification, Gauhati Commerce College will be required to abide by all provisions of the UGC regulations applicable to autonomous colleges, along with the permissible provisions of Gauhati University's own rules for such institutions.

The notification is subject to ratification by the Executive Council of Gauhati University.

Autonomous status grants a college the freedom to design its own curriculum, conduct examinations, and award degrees under the affiliating university's framework — a significant step toward academic and administrative independence.

Also Read: Major Milestone: UGC Awards Autonomy to Gauhati Commerce College