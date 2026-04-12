Major Milestone: UGC Awards Autonomy to Gauhati Commerce College

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: In a significant development for higher education in Assam, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has approved the conferment of autonomous status on Gauhati Commerce College, Guwahati.

The decision was taken at a UGC Commission meeting held on March 19, 2026, following the recommendation of the Standing Committee on Autonomous Colleges. The college, which is affiliated to Gauhati University, has been granted autonomy for a period of five years, from the academic session 2026–27 to 2030–31.

As per the official communication, the university has been directed to issue the necessary notification within 30 days to formalize the grant of autonomous status, in accordance with the UGC (Conferment of Autonomous Status Upon Colleges and Measures for Maintenance of Standards in Autonomous Colleges) Regulations, 2023.

However, the college must strictly adhere to all provisions laid down in the UGC Regulations, 2023. Any non-compliance may invite action under Clause 13 of the regulations. Additionally, the institution will be required to apply for an extension of its autonomous status at least three months before the end of the current term.

Talking to The Sentinel, Principal of Gauhati Commerce College, Bipul Das said, “With this status, our college will gain greater academic flexibility, including the ability to design its own curriculum, conduct examinations, and introduce innovative courses, while remaining under the broad framework of UGC guidelines.”

In a staff meeting today, the Principal said that a letter to that effect has been received from the UGC. The conferring of autonomous status to Gauhati Commerce College was discussed at the meeting.

Principal Bipul Das stated that Bachelor of Arts courses in certain subjects will start in the academic session 2026–27 and that theoretical science subjects are already being taught in the college.

It needs to be mentioned that Gauhati Commerce College, with B++ NAAC accreditation, situated at the northernmost end of R.G. Barooah Road in Guwahati’s Chandmari, is one of the most promising institutions of the state of Assam and also of the entire northeast, imparting business education at Higher Secondary, Degree and Post Graduate levels. The college was founded on September 10, 1962. The college has, over the years, attained a solid state of full-fledged growth, with an enrolment of over 3,000 students and flourishing progress in both academic and co-curricular activities.

Education minister Ranoj Pegu posted on X, “Heartiest congratulations to Gauhati Commerce College on being granted autonomous status by the University Grants Commission for a period of five years, from the academic session 2026–27 to 2030–31. This recognition is a testament to the institution’s consistent pursuit of academic excellence, innovation, and quality education.”

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