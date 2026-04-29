Gauhati Commerce College HS Results 2026: 95.22% Pass, Krikhangee Kalita Tops Accountancy with 99 Marks

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Gauhati Commerce College has declared the results of the Higher Secondary (H.S.) Final Examination 2026, recording an overall pass percentage of 95.22%.

The highlight of this year’s results is the exceptional performance of Krikhangee Kalita, who secured the highest mark in the state in Accountancy with 99 out of 100, bringing laurels to the institution.

According to official data released by the college, a total of 293 students appeared for the examination, of whom 279 students passed. Among them, 215 students secured First Division, 53 secured Second Division, and 11 students were placed in Third Division, reflecting strong overall academic performance.

Principal Prof. Bipul Das expressed satisfaction over the results and congratulated the students on their achievements. The consistent performance of students, particularly in commerce subjects such as Accountancy, underscores the institution’s commitment to academic excellence.

Also Read: Dispur College Achieves 100% Pass Rate in HS Final Exam 2026 for Arts and Commerce in Guwahati