Gauhati Commerce College to Host Alumni Meet for Institutional Growth on November 15

A CORRESPONDENT

GUWAHATI: Gauhati Commerce College (Autonomous), Guwahati, will organise its alumni meet on November 15 at 11:00 am at the Dr BC Lahkar Auditorium of the College.

Uttam Chandra Das, President, Governing Body, along with other members of the Governing Body, will attend the meet.

The meet is being organised with the objective of providing a platform for open discussion and exchange of suggestions on the overall development of the college, academic aspects, and other matters concerning the growth and progress of the institution.

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