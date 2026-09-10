Dr. Ranoj Pegu Attends Gauhati Commerce College Foundation Day Celebration

Guwahati: Today, Education Minister Dr. Ranoj Pegu attended the 65th Foundation Day celebration of Gauhati Commerce College (GCC) and focused on the institution’s contribution to commerce education in the state since its establishment in 1962.

Addressing the gathering, Pegu said commerce plays a crucial role in the country’s economy by linking enterprise, trade, finance and employment. He extended his greetings to the college fraternity and congratulated the institution on attaining autonomous status.

The Education Minister urged students to adopt a future-ready mindset amid the rapidly changing economic landscape. He encouraged them to make effective use of emerging technologies, including Artificial Intelligence, to enhance their knowledge, skills and employability.

Pegu also pointed out the limited availability of commerce education in Assam, noting that only 55 colleges currently offer commerce courses. He said the state government would soon take steps to expand commerce education to more institutions across Assam.

He added that wider access to commerce education would create greater opportunities for young people while contributing to the state’s broader economic development.

Established in 1962, Gauhati Commerce College remains one of Assam’s prominent institutions for commerce education.