Gauhati HC seeks reply on delay in ‘ready-to-eat’ scheme RTI

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Strong reactions have emerged after the Directorate of Women and Child Development allegedly failed to provide information sought under the Right to Information (RTI) Act regarding the "Ready to Eat" scheme aimed at addressing child malnutrition.

Nripen Malakar filed an RTI application on January 31, 2024, before the Directorate of Women and Child Welfare, seeking various details related to the scheme. As the information was not provided within the stipulated period, Malakar approached the State Information Commission.

On February 28, 2025, the State Information Commission directed the Directorate of Women and Child Welfare to provide the sought information. However, Malakar alleged that the Directorate of Women and Child Welfare have still not provided the information to him.

Subsequently, Malakar approached the Gauhati High Court, filing two writ petitions, numbered 105/25 and 5163/26, in connection with the matter. After hearing the petitions, the High Court directed the Directorate of Women and Child Welfare to file a written affidavit within three weeks explaining the reasons for the prolonged delay in providing the information.

Malakar, secretary of the Disability Protection Organization, alleged irregularities in the implementation of various welfare schemes and claimed that attempts were being made to protect a contractor. He alleged that the authorities were withholding information to prevent alleged irregularities under the Directorate of Women and Child Welfare from coming to light.

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