Gauhati High Court Bar Association to begin hunger strike today

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Gauhati High Court Bar Association (GHCBA) resolved to abstain from the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the integrated judicial court complex scheduled to be held at Rangmahal in North Guwahati on January 11, following a decision taken at its emergent extra-ordinary general meeting on January 6. In a notifice issued on Wednesday, GHCBA president Kamal Nayan Choudhury and secretary general Girin Pegu informed that its members would not participate in the proposed programme and urged all advocates to honour the collective decision by refraining from attending the event in any capacity. The Bar Association cautioned that any violation of the resolution could invite action under its rules.

GHCBA also announced that it would observe a peaceful hunger strike on January 8, January 9 and January 11 from 10 am to 4 pm in front of the old Gauhati High Court (HC) building near Gate No. 4. Members of the Bar were requested to take part in the protest as a mark of unity and discipline.

