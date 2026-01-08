Guwahati: Foundation Stone of Integrated Judicial Court Complex to Be Laid on Jan 11

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Foundation Stone Laying Ceremony of the Integrated Judicial Court Complex at Rangmahal, North Guwahati is scheduled to be held on 11th January, 2026 (Sunday) at 11:30 am, officials announced.

The event will be graced by Mr. Justice Surya Kant, Chief Justice of India, in the presence of Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma. Several other distinguished dignitaries from the judiciary and government will also attend, including Supreme Court Judges Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, Justice Sandeep Mehta, Justice N. Kotiswar Singh, and Justice Vijay Bishnoi, along with Arjun Ram Meghwal, Union Minister of State for Law & Justice (Independent Charge).

The Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court, Justice Ashutosh Kumar, along with judges of the Gauhati High Court, officers and staff of the High Court, learned members of the Bar, and other eminent guests will also be present.

Also Read: Guwahati: 12th Inter-District Roller Skating Championship Starts on Jan 10