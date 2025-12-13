Majority of bar members oppose shifting of Gauhati High Court

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The majority of the bar members are against the proposed shifting of the Gauhati High Court to Rangmahal, North Guwahati, from the present place. The results of a referendum on 'the proposed shifting of the Hon'ble Guwahati High Court (Principal Seat) from the present place to Rangmahal, North Guwahati' have made it clear beyond doubt.

The referendum conducted from December 8 to 12, 2025, by the Gauhati High Court Bar Association with Parag Jyoti Saikia as the returning officer in secret ballots polled 154 votes in favour of shifting, 1,164 against shifting, and 27 under NOTA (none of the above). Thirteen votes have been cancelled. The total number of votes cast was 1,358.

Also Read: Gauhati High Court orders strict action against Magh Bihu fishing in Kaziranga