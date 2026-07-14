Gauhati High Court defers petitions as testimony continues in Zubeen Garg death case

Zubeen will get justice, says Dr Palme Borthakur

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Proceedings in the Zubeen Garg death case resumed on Monday before the fast-track court, with key witnesses Dr Palme Borthakur, Zubeen’s sister, and Jayanta Kakoti appearing to record their statements.

The recording of Jayanta Kakoti’s testimony remained incomplete during the day’s proceedings. The court directed him to appear again on Tuesday, when Dr. Palme Borthakur is also expected to depose after her statement could not be recorded on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Gauhati High Court deferred the hearing of a petition, (Crl. Pet. No. 983/2026), filed by Sandipan Garg. The matter has now been listed for hearing on July 21. Sandipan Garg had approached the High Court seeking relief in connection with the case. In a related development, the High Court heard one of the four petitions, (Crl. Rev. P. No. 341/2026), filed by Siddharth Sharma. The remaining proceedings in the matter have been scheduled for August 13.

Speaking to reporters outside the court, Dr. Palme Borthakur expressed confidence in the judicial process, saying she was certain that Zubeen Garg would receive justice.

Also Read: Asom Sahitya Sabha to Posthumously Honour Zubeen Garg with ‘Sangeet Sudhakar’ Title