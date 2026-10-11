Gauhati High Court Demands Progress Report on Bharalu River Rejuvenation Efforts

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Gauhati High Court has directed the Government of Assam to file an updated report on the schemes being rolled to rejuvenate the Bharalu river.

Hearing a PIL registered suo motu, a division bench comprising Chief Justice Ashutosh Kumar and Justice Kaushik Goswami noted that Bharalu is a tributary of the Brahmaputra and is named so since it joins the main river at Bharalumukh. Also, alongside the banks of the river, there is a dense population.

They also noted that the Bharalu has become very polluted, which is evident from the fact that anybody coming near its banks could feel its insufferable stench, and flagged the necessity of rejuvenating it.

Senior advocate HK Das appearing for the high court submitted that necessary rejoinder affidavit should also be filed in due course of time.

The court fixed February 2, 2027 as the next date of hearing.

In its response filed through an affidavit earlier, the state government counsel informed the court that certain short-term and long-term schemes have been carried out to rejuvenate the Bharalu.

Also Read: Guwahati: The Bharalu River Is Currently Flowing Above The Danger Level