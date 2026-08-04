Guwahati: The Bharalu River Is Currently Flowing Above The Danger Level

Guwahati: An overnight spell of heavy rainfall left several parts of Guwahati inundated, triggering widespread artificial flooding and forcing authorities to close the Rajgarh-Commerce Road to vehicular traffic.

The Bharalu River is currently flowing above the danger level, worsening the flood situation in low-lying areas of the city. Several areas, including Rajgarh, Anil Nagar, Dakhingaon and Kahilipara, remain submerged, causing severe inconvenience to people of Guwahati.

Guwahati authorities have suspended the movement of vehicles along the Rajgarh-Commerce Link Road as a precautionary measure, with waterlogging making the stretch unsafe for traffic. The closure has led to congestion on alternative routes, disrupting the morning commute.

The overnight downpour once again exposed Guwahati's recurring drainage problems, as even a single spell of intense rain resulted in widespread waterlogging across several parts of the city.

With more rainfall expected, Guwahatians have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel, exercise caution while driving through waterlogged areas, and follow official advisories issued by the district administration and weather authorities until the situation improves.