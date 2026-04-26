Gauhati High Court designates 41 lawyers as senior advocates; others deferred

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Gauhati High Court designated 41 advocates as senior advocates on Friday, while deferring several other applications for consideration at a later stage.

The Full Court conferred the designation on a number of lawyers from Assam, including Anan Kumar Bhuyan, Barnali Chowdhury, Biswajeet Goswami, Budh Karan Kejriwal, Debajit Kumar Das, Debajyoti Talukdar, Dileep Kumar Kothari, Gautam Baishya, Gayatri Goswami, Hridip Kumar Das, Jayanta Chutiya, Manjula Das, Md. Abdur Razzaque Bhuyan, Mohendra Nath Dutta, Mrinmoy Dutta, Neelanjan Deka, Niranjan Narayan Bhuyan Choudhury, Pallab Kataki, Parangam Narayan Goswami, Parswajyoti Das Nair, Pronoy Kumar Roychoudhury, Raka Bejoy Phookan, Ranjit Kumar Bhuyan, Ranjit Kumar Dev Choudhury, Rintu Goswami, Roushanara Choudhury, Santanu Borthakur, Shyam Dutta, Shyamal Seal, Smritishree Chakravarty, Subhajit Banik, Subhash Chandra Keyal and Tarun Chandra Chutia.

From Nagaland, Ashipri Zho received the designation. From Mizoram, the honour was conferred on Dinari T. Azyu, C. Zoramchhana and F. Lalengliana. From Arunachal Pradesh, Rintu Saikia, Pritam Taffo, Dicky Panging and Tadup Tana Tara were designated as senior advocates.

“It is hereby notified that the remaining applications of the learned Advocates for Designation as Senior Advocates are deferred by the Full Court in its meeting today i.e. 24th April, 2026, and those shall be considered later on as per Rules,” the notification states.

Also Read: Gauhati High Court Bans Buffalo Fights in Assam After PETA Petition