Gauhati High Court Bans Buffalo Fights in Assam After PETA Petition

GUWAHATI — The Gauhati High Court has directed the Assam government to ensure that no buffalo fights — locally known as Moh juj — take place in the state, and to initiate penal action against any organisers of such events until further orders.

The interim order was passed in response to a writ petition filed by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals India (PETA India), following buffalo fights held illegally across several districts of Assam in January, during the Bohag Bihu period.

What the Court Found

The court observed that buffalo fights in Assam cannot be permitted under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, and that organising such events would be in direct violation of binding judicial precedents.

PETA India had placed before the court fresh photo and video documentation showing blood-soaked buffaloes with open wounds being beaten with thick sticks and yanked by ropes attached to their noses — forcing them to fight and sustaining severe injuries in the process. The footage also captured a man being struck by a fleeing buffalo during one of the events.

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