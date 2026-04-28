Gauhati High Court Designates Parangam Narayan Goswami as Senior Advocate for Outstanding Legal Contributions

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Gauhati High Court designated Parangam Narayan Goswami as a Senior Advocate, recognizing his extensive contribution to the legal profession. Goswami, who had been serving as Additional Advocate General of Assam, had been practising before both the Gauhati High Court and the Supreme Court since 2002. Over the years, he handled a wide range of cases spanning criminal and civil matters.

He had also served as Senior Standing Counsel for several government departments, including Excise, Public Health Engineering, Forest and Irrigation, besides representing key institutions such as Assam Power Distribution Company Limited, Assam Agricultural University, Assam Veterinary University and the Assam Cooperative Apex Bank. In addition, he had been entrusted with the role of Special Public Prosecutor for wildlife-related offences.

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