Gauhati High Court Directs Courts to Prioritise Older UAPA Cases, Avoid Routine Adjournments

The High Court instructed that courts handling UAPA cases should, as far as practicable, prepare a list of matters in order of their registration — beginning with the earliest — and take them up accordingly unless circumstances require otherwise.

For cases pending for more than five years, the concerned courts are directed to review the status of each matter when it comes up for hearing and record detailed orders noting earlier reasons for adjournments, where available.

The High Court also advised judicial officers to avoid granting routine adjournments in UAPA matters and to conduct hearings on a day-to-day basis wherever necessary to ensure timely progress.