Gauhati High Court Directs Courts to Prioritise Older UAPA Cases, Avoid Routine Adjournments

The Gauhati High Court has issued a notification directing all courts dealing with cases under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 to prioritise older cases and ensure their expeditious disposal, acting on a Supreme Court judgment delivered on December 11, 2025.
The notification, issued by Registrar General Raktim Duarah, came into effect immediately.
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The High Court instructed that courts handling UAPA cases should, as far as practicable, prepare a list of matters in order of their registration — beginning with the earliest — and take them up accordingly unless circumstances require otherwise.
For cases pending for more than five years, the concerned courts are directed to review the status of each matter when it comes up for hearing and record detailed orders noting earlier reasons for adjournments, where available.
The High Court also advised judicial officers to avoid granting routine adjournments in UAPA matters and to conduct hearings on a day-to-day basis wherever necessary to ensure timely progress.