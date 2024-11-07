Gauhati High Court Disposes of PIL on Regularisation of 500 Contractual GMC Workers

The court expects vigilance and anti-corruption to speed up preliminary investigations

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: A division bench of the Gauhati High Court comprising Chief Justice Vijay Bishnoi and Justice N. Unni Krishnan Nair disposed of a PIL (51/2023) that sought a direction from the respondent authorities to take action against the officers of the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC), who were involved in regularising the services of 500 contractual employees as Regular Mazdoor in the Corporation.

The instant PIL has been filed by the petitioner, seeking direction from the respondent authorities to take action against the Officers of the Guwahati Municipal Corporation, who were involved in regularising the services of 500 contractual employees as Regular Mazdoor in the Gauhati Municipal Corporation.

In the counter affidavit filed on behalf of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, it is stated that in the matter of regularisation of 500 contractual employees as regular employees in the GMC, a preliminary inquiry (PE No. 05/2023) has already been initiated at the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, and the same is in progress.

“In view of the fact that the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption is already enquiring into the allegation of regularisation of 500 contractual employees as regular mazdoor in the GMC, we are of the considered view that no further order(s) is required to be passed in the PIL. However, it is expected that the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption of the State shall make every effort to complete the preliminary inquiry at the earliest.”

