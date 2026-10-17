Gauhati High Court Grants Bail to Sandipan Garg in Zubeen Garg Death Case

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Gauhati High Court has granted bail to Sandipan Garg, a suspended Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and one of the accused in the case related to the death of Assam's iconic singer Zubeen Garg in Singapore.

The order follows a series of hearings on the bail application and marks another development in the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the singer's death, which has drawn widespread public attention across Assam.

Sandipan Garg, a relative of the late singer, was arrested during the investigation after the case was reclassified as one of culpable homicide. He faces charges under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), relating to culpable homicide not amounting to murder, along with allegations of criminal conspiracy.

During the bail proceedings, the prosecution opposed his release, citing inconsistencies in the sequence of events surrounding Zubeen Garg's death and arguing that these warranted his continued judicial custody. After hearing submissions from both sides, the High Court allowed Sandipan Garg's bail application.

The order follows the High Court's earlier decision to grant bail to co-accused singer Amritprava Mahanta in the same case.

Also Read: Zubeen Garg Case: Two Accused Withdraw Bail Petitions