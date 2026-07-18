Dispur Shuffles ACS Officers; Golaghat Gets New District Commissioner

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam government reshuffled its ACS officers, and the Golaghat district got a new district commissioner in the process.

The Department of Personnel issued two notifications regarding the reshuffle.

According to the notifications, Biswajit Phukan, ACS Joint Secretary, Chief Minister’s Secretariat, Dispur, and attached to Chief Minister’s Secretariat, Dibrugarh, is transferred and posted as District Commissioner, Golaghat.

Pubali Gohain, District Commissioner, Golaghat, is transferred and posted as Secretary to the Government of Assam, Health & Family Welfare Department.

Kankana Saikia, ACS, Assistant Commissioner, Demow Co-District, Sivasagar, is transferred, and her services are placed at the disposal of the Revenue & Disaster Management Department for posting her as Circle Officer, Dibrugarh West Revenue Circle, Dibrugarh.

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