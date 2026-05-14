Gauhati High Court Judge recuses from Zubeen Garg death case bail hearing

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Gauhati High Court on Wednesday did not take up the bail application of Shyamkanu Mahanta, an accused in the Zubeen Garg death case. The bail plea was listed at serial number 5 before Justice Parthivjyoti Saikia. However, Special Prosecutor Ziaul Kamar said that the court did not wish to hear the application. “The hearing was listed as item number five before the court of Justice Saikia. However, when the case was called, the court informed that it did not wish to take up the matter and recused itself,” Kamar said. He also said the court had directed the matter to be listed before an appropriate bench.

Also Read: Zubeen Garg Death Case: Accused Shyamkanu Mahanta Moves Gauhati High Court After Bail Rejection