Zubeen Garg Death Case: Accused Shyamkanu Mahanta Moves Gauhati High Court After Bail Rejection

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Shyamkanu Mahanta, one of the accused in the Zubeen Garg death case, moved the Gauhati High Court today seeking bail. On April 30, 2026, the special fast-track court rejected Mahanta’s bail plea. He moved the High Court, challenging the order of the fast-track court.

On April 30, the fast-track court rejected the petition seeking bail for Shyamkanu Mahanta in the unnatural death case of Zubeen Garg, citing the possibility of him flying away after getting the bail. The court of Sharmila Bhuyan, in her order, stated that there is also a possibility of Mahanta influencing the witnesses and hampering further progress of the case. The court stated that Mahanta did not appear or contact the police in Assam after Garg's death on September 19, 2025; instead, he left for Malaysia from Singapore with his wife and only returned to India after a lookout notice was issued and Interpol was alerted.

The court had observed that it is material on record that Shyamkanu, despite having knowledge of the health condition of the late singer and his medical advice, served and gave the late singer alcohol directly and indirectly as per material on record. He also did not arrange medical staff and security for Zubeen, although the late singer was the brand ambassador of the NEIF, to protect his life when he went to Singapore to attend the event at his invitation.

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