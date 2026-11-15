Gauhati High Court Launches Child-Friendly Justice Initiative

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court Ashutosh Kumar on Saturday launched 'Nyaya Pravah', an initiative to strengthen child-friendly practices across courts and other justice institutions in Assam.

The programme was launched at the Assam Administrative Staff College in Khanapara on November 14 through a joint initiative of the Assam State Legal Services Authority (ASLSA), UTSAH Child Rights Organisation and the National Law University and Judicial Academy, Assam (NLUJAA).

Justice Michael Zothankhuma, other Gauhati High Court judges, DGP Harmeet Singh and senior officials from the judiciary, government and police departments attended the event.

Chief Justice Kumar said a child's experience of the justice system shaped their perception of justice and stressed that the initiative must develop into a sustained commitment rather than remain a one-day event. He called for identifying the challenges children face and addressing them through systematic planning, coordination and follow-up.

Justice Zothankhuma, Executive Chairman of ASLSA, highlighted the importance of childhood experiences and said families and the justice system shared responsibility for protecting children. He noted that the launch coincided with Children's Day and called for translating child protection laws into meaningful action.

DGP Harmeet Singh stressed the importance of empathy among those dealing with children and expressed hope that the initiative would promote greater sensitivity among stakeholders.

ASLSA Member Secretary Debashish Bhattacharjee and UTSAH founder Miguel Das Queah described Nyaya Pravah as a long-term partnership to make child rights an integral part of justice delivery.

ASLSA also released a publication titled 'Justice at the Doorstep'. A day-long training programme on the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was subsequently held for judicial and medical officers. Gauhati High Court Justice Kaushik Goswami and Dr C B Jani, president of the Indian Academy of Forensic Medicine, conducted the sessions.